Tyler City Council to consider tax abatement
The abatement would postpone property tax increases on a CREST Process Systems investment. The company is headquartered in Tyler, and due to increased business in Louisiana's Haynesville Shale and the Permian Basin, the company is planning to build an additional 25,000 square foot facility and add 20 new jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC