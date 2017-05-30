Two arrested in Smith County on suspe...

Two arrested in Smith County on suspected theft charges

Two people were arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office for suspicion of theft of materials and criminal mischief. Basiel Paul Bennett Jr., 37, of Tyler was arrested for the suspected theft of materials consisting of aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass valued at or under $20,000, a state jail felony and for alleged criminal mischief, a misdemeanor offense.

