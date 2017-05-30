Two arrested in Smith County on suspected theft charges
Two people were arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office for suspicion of theft of materials and criminal mischief. Basiel Paul Bennett Jr., 37, of Tyler was arrested for the suspected theft of materials consisting of aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass valued at or under $20,000, a state jail felony and for alleged criminal mischief, a misdemeanor offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC