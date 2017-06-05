Traffic stop in Smith County leads to...

Traffic stop in Smith County leads to arrest of two men suspected of selling drugs

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Forrest Michael McCoy, 21, of Winnsboro and Billy Thomas Burke Jr., 22, of Whitehouse were both arrested early Thursday morning and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. McCoy was pulled over by deputies at the intersection of Loop 323 and Lavender Road in Tyler, just before 1:30 a.m. According to Public Information Officer, Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the police report stated that the driver appeared nervous.

