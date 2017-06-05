Traffic stop in Smith County leads to arrest of two men suspected of selling drugs

Forrest Michael McCoy, 21, of Winnsboro and Billy Thomas Burke Jr., 22, of Whitehouse were both arrested early Thursday morning and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. McCoy was pulled over by deputies at the intersection of Loop 323 and Lavender Road in Tyler, just before 1:30 a.m. According to Public Information Officer, Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the police report stated that the driver appeared nervous.

