TJC announces associate degree nursing graduates for May 2017
Graduates and their hometowns are: Sheyenne Atchley, Arp; Marcia Carey, Arp; Loran Casillas, Tyler; Cassi Chitty, Tyler; Meosia Coats, Tyler; Velinda Davenport, Tyler; Ashley Fuller, Arp; Carolyn Gachibi, Tyler; Joshua Herndon, Tyler; Melissa Hitt, Tyler; Lauren Huff, Whitehouse; Connie Huggins, Rusk; Idongesit Isong, Flint; Amanda Jenkins, Lindale; Katarzyna Kalski, Whitehouse; Ashley Lockhart, Gilmer; M. Kathleen Logan, Flint; Savita Makori, Tyler; Veronicah Makori, Tyler; Krystal Maya, Tyler; Tiara McGowen, Tyler; Nathan Miller; Mineola; Ashley Monzon, Whitehouse; Valeria Olmos, Tyler; Treston Parsons, Tyler; Chelsea Porter, Tyler; David Pyle, Flint; Yessica Rangel, Tyler; Roxana Reyes, Tyler; Sabrina Session, Alto, Taylor Starr, Chandler; Debra Stratton, Whitehouse; Erin Strickland, Tyler; Joslyn Thurman-Ford, Winona; Giovvanni Tranquillino Mojica, Tyler; Erika Valenzvela, Tyler; ... (more)
