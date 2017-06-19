The University of Texas at Tyler Develops Veteran Discount Program
The University of Texas at Tyler has helped create a beneficial program that gives area business discounts to veterans, Dr. James Lumpkin, College of Business and Technology dean, announced. and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on the "Recognizing Our Service members Everyday" or R.O.S.E. Veteran Discount Program.
