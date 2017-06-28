Students strengthen faith, acting and...

Students strengthen faith, acting and singing skills through fine...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paige Lovejoy sings during rehearsal for "Nic at Night: A Musical play about Nicodemus" Thursday June 15, 2017 at Marvin United Methodist Church in downtown Tyler. The play is part of the church's Fine Arts Camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Fri jill123 280
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Thu Amber 15
veterans Thu Gerard 2
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May '17 Olivia 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC