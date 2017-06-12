Smith County Sheriff: Man shot after attacking deputy during traffic stop
The Smith County Sheriff's office says a man is in a Tyler hospital after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 12:35 Saturday morning in the 8400th block of Lavender Road in Smith County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 15
|Amber
|15
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May '17
|Olivia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC