Smith County Sheriff: Man shot after attacking deputy during traffic stop

The Smith County Sheriff's office says a man is in a Tyler hospital after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 12:35 Saturday morning in the 8400th block of Lavender Road in Smith County.

