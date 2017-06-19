Smith County man sentenced for drug trafficking violations

TYLER, Texas Two Tyler, Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Hubert Wright, 60, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2017, to possessing with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.