Smith County man sentenced for drug trafficking violations
TYLER, Texas Two Tyler, Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Hubert Wright, 60, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2017, to possessing with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner at fault
|5 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|6 hr
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|6 hr
|Lori slut
|3
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC