Smith County Grand Jury returns indictments on 12 people for 22 charges on June 22

A Smith County Grand Jury indicted 12 people on 20 felony charges, 7 state-jail felonies, 2 third-degree felonies, 5 second-degree felonies and 6 first-degree felonies during the week of June 22. Among them was Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, of Tyler, the suspect in the robbery of NFL draft pick, Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II and his friends on the night of May 12. Smith County Deputies were dispatched to the 8800 block of Mansion Creek Circle, where victims said they were in the driveway when a vehicle pulled in behind them. They said a man approached them, demanded property and gestured as if he was carrying a handgun in his waistband, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

