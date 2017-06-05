Smith County grand jury indicts 27 pe...

Smith County grand jury indicts 27 people on 32 charges, four...

Four men have been indicted on charges drug charges related to the discovery of illegal marijuana grows across East Texas and believed to be linked to the Los Zetas cartel. The indictments came last week and were among 27 total people indicted on 32 charges.

