Smith County Grand Jury indictments for June 15 include multiple...
A 23-year-old Tyler man accused of sexual assault of a child has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury. Kendre Samond Tennyson facesa second-degree felony for the alleged sexual assault of a relative.
