Smith County Fire Marshal's Office begins on-site investigation into Tyler Welders Supply fire
A fire burns during multiple explosions at Tyler Welders Supply in Tyler Tuesday June 13, 2017. Melvin Ruyle, co-owner of Tyler Welders Supply, takes in the damage to his family business that he has been a part of since 1974 after a fire in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC