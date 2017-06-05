Smith County courts grant continuance...

Smith County courts grant continuance in five first degree felony cases dating back to 2015

6 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The dockets for the Smith County courts were stacked Monday with defendants that made headlines going back to December 2015. They include Louise Anderson, 49; Larry Darnyl Dews, 46; Jared Eugene Wilson, 31; Juan Alberto Quiroga, 19; and Jordan Taylor Devers, 19 Louise Anderson, 49, of Tyler, allegedly shot her boyfriend, 58-year-old John Wayne Pierce, in the torso following an argument at a game room on Texas Highway 31 on Dec. 14, 2015.

