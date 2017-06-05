Smith County courts grant continuance in five first degree felony cases dating back to 2015

The dockets for the Smith County courts were stacked Monday with defendants that made headlines going back to December 2015. They include Louise Anderson, 49; Larry Darnyl Dews, 46; Jared Eugene Wilson, 31; Juan Alberto Quiroga, 19; and Jordan Taylor Devers, 19 Louise Anderson, 49, of Tyler, allegedly shot her boyfriend, 58-year-old John Wayne Pierce, in the torso following an argument at a game room on Texas Highway 31 on Dec. 14, 2015.

