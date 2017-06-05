Second suspect in ETX synthetic drug trafficking ring pleads guilty to charges
A Dallas man accused of trying to sell synthetic drugs at East Texas stores has now pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges Sharjeel Jeff Ali, 28, of Dallas, is the second person to plead guilty on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances, controlled substance analogues, and engaging in monetary transactions. Ali faced a judge Monday to enter his plea.If convicted, Ali faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.
