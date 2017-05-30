Robert E. Lee Class of 2017 graduates on Friday
Choir members sing the national anthem during Robert E. Lee High School's graduation ceremony at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Thousands of friends and family members came to see the hundreds of seniors walk the stage for graduation.
