Residents asked to provide input as Smith County makes long-range road improvement plan
Smith County is soliciting opinions from residents about their road concerns as part of its commitment to strategic planning and to ensure the county road infrastructure remains solid for decades After the Smith County Commissioners Court's approval on Tuesday, June 27, residents can begin providing input by submitting their comments electronically through an e-form found on the County's homepage, . In addition, the Smith County Commissioners Court is planning several public open houses to gather input from residents about road concerns and suggested improvements.
