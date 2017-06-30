Record numbers hit roadways for Fourt...

Record numbers hit roadways for Fourth of July, no refusal weekend in Smith County

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Historic numbers of travelers, estimates of 44.2 million, are expected to travel 50 miles or more to celebrate our nation's freedom this year. This is a jump of 1.25 million travelers than last year, according to Triple A. Starting today many east Texans will begin their holiday traveling throughout the state and country to celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends.

