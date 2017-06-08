Primoris Services Corporation Announc...

Primoris Services Corporation Announces Two Engineering Awards

Primoris Services Corporation today announced it has been awarded two front end engineering design projects from a major North American refiner. The contracts were secured by the recently formed Primoris Design & Construction , part of the Power, Industrial, & Engineering segment.

