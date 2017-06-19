Police respond to two-vehicle wreck in Tyler
About 4:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near the intersection of Gentry Parkway and Moore Avenue in response to a wreck. While details are limited at this time, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and one vehicle flipped over during the collision.
