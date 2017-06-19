Pet of the Week: Benny
Benny is a 3-year-old male terrier that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He loves his toys and also likes cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|16 hr
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Sat
|Uaslut
|281
|Commissioner at fault
|Jun 22
|Hampton took my job
|4
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|Jun 20
|Lori slut
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC