One dead and one injured in Cherokee County train incident
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a man found dead on the train tracks west of Jacksonville and a woman believed to have jumped off of a train south of Troup. Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said about 10 a.m. deputies responded to a call about a woman who sustained injuries when she fell or jumped off of a train traveling on the tracks south of Troup.
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
