New survey shows companies in East Texas pleased with quality of Tyler-area workers
East Texas workers are diligent, conscientious and well-educated, a new survey of the local labor market says, but employers say it can be tough matching workers with the right skills to the right jobs - particularly in the STEM fields. "This is a very comprehensive survey, and it says a lot of things," says Tom Mullins of the Tyler Economic Development Council.
