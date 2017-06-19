New survey shows companies in East Te...

New survey shows companies in East Texas pleased with quality of Tyler-area workers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas workers are diligent, conscientious and well-educated, a new survey of the local labor market says, but employers say it can be tough matching workers with the right skills to the right jobs - particularly in the STEM fields. "This is a very comprehensive survey, and it says a lot of things," says Tom Mullins of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commissioner at fault Thu Hampton took my job 4
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Jun 20 Ur stupid 20
Mark Scirto Jun 20 Ur stupid 3
veterans Jun 20 Lori slut 3
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 20 ninja 16
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) Jun 20 ninja 26
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jun 16 jill123 280
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC