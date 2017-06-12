Multiple explosions reported near Hwy 271 North; small fires ignited
Multiple fire departments and responders are headed to a possible explosion on in the 3500 block of North Highway 271 in Tyler, home of Tyler Welder's Supply. According to scanner traffic, emergency personnel are responding to reports of multiple explosions that have ignited small fires near the vicinity.
