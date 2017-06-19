Morning Commuters: Roadwork to affect...

Morning Commuters: Roadwork to affect traffic inroads off Old Jacksonville, Loop 323

13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Morning commuters be aware, road construction will cause lane closures on roads off Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway this summer. The work is part of the 2017 Seal Coat Program, according to a news release from the city of Tyler.

