Morning Commuters: Roadwork to affect traffic inroads off Old Jacksonville, Loop 323
Morning commuters be aware, road construction will cause lane closures on roads off Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway this summer. The work is part of the 2017 Seal Coat Program, according to a news release from the city of Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner at fault
|2 hr
|JoAnnHampton MustGo
|3
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Tue
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|Tue
|Lori slut
|3
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC