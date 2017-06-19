Mistrial declared for man accused of ...

Mistrial declared for man accused of murder, new trial to begin Monday

A mistrial has been declared for a man accused of murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jordan LaDue. Joshua Adam Scales, 30, of Tyler was arrested for the murder of LaDue in July of 2016 by Troup Police.

