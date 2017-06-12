Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, sexual assault after allegedly ...
A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he allegedly forced into his car at a Tyler park. They Tyler Police Department responded to a call at Noble E. Young Park about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a witness reported seeing a man force a woman into his vehicle and leave with her against her will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|veterans
|4 hr
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC