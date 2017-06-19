Lsu football countdown Day 76: Texas ...

Lsu football countdown Day 76: Texas native Lsu QB Matt Flynn delivered a national title

It's T-Minus 76 days until LSU's 2017 season opener lifts off in Houston's NRG Stadium against first-time opponent BYU. Each day until then, here's an LSU sports fact that has a connection to the state of Texas or season openers: Happy 32nd birthday today to Tyler, Texas, native Matt Flynn, one of three national championship starting quarterbacks in LSU history.

