Lindsey Park to host Fourth of July celebration
The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 W, on Tuesday, July 4. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark . The park gate, located off of Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and the entrance fee will be $5 per car.
