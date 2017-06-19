Life 15 mins ago 3:28 p.m.Teen celebrates mom beating cancer in four months
A Texas teen celebrated her mother beating cancer last week by sharing triumphant photos from the day doctors told her she no longer had evidence of cancer in her body. Cameron Stokes shared photos on Twitter of her mom walking out of Texas Oncology-Tyler in Tyler, Texas, while wearing boxing gloves -- and a huge smile on her face.
