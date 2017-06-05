Kerry Max Cook files lawsuit seeking ...

Kerry Max Cook files lawsuit seeking damages related to previous conviction in Tyler murder case

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kerry Max Cook, who spent more than 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of a Tyler woman before a plea deal set him free, has sued 22 people and agencies he says were involved in his wrongful conviction. In a 32-page document filed on Monday, Cook contends the law enforcement agencies and officials involved in the case as well as the city of Tyler and Smith County fabricated evidence, concealed exculpatory evidence, coerced false testimony and created false investigative materials to make their case.

