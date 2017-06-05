Keep Tyler Beautiful continues Beauty...

Keep Tyler Beautiful continues Beauty and the Box program

5 hrs ago

Keep Tyler Beautiful has added its two newest boxes in their Beauty and the Box program. The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful launched this pilot program in 2016 by wrapping ten traffic utility boxes showcasing art designed by local artists.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at June 05 at 1:45PM CDT

Tyler, TX

