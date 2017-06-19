Josh Ward Band Set to Play Hoots Pub ...

Josh Ward Band Set to Play Hoots Pub Friday Night

When taking a retrospective look at Josh Ward's precipitous rise into the very coveted Texas music scene, it seems like his music is plugged into a perpetual power source that few newer artists are able to harness. His collective body of work spanning two full length albums has functioned like an inexhaustible machine amassing seven consecutive #1 hit singles on the Texas Regional Radio Chart.

