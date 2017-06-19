Josh Ward Band Set to Play Hoots Pub Friday Night
When taking a retrospective look at Josh Ward's precipitous rise into the very coveted Texas music scene, it seems like his music is plugged into a perpetual power source that few newer artists are able to harness. His collective body of work spanning two full length albums has functioned like an inexhaustible machine amassing seven consecutive #1 hit singles on the Texas Regional Radio Chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|3 hr
|Uaslut
|281
|Commissioner at fault
|Thu
|Hampton took my job
|4
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|Jun 20
|Lori slut
|3
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 20
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Jun 20
|ninja
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC