Is It Just Me: Looking back at great ...

Is It Just Me: Looking back at great storyteller C.W. McCall

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Last week we talked a bit about how Willie Nelson was possibly the first suburban on account of his limited ability to carry a tune or keep time. Back during the C.B. radio craze McCall had some albums out with a story about a trucker who made frequent stops at the Old Home Filler' Up and Keep On Truckin' Cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Thu Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May 16 Olivia 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC