HollyFrontier Corp (HOC) versus Delek...

HollyFrontier Corp (HOC) versus Delek US Holdings (DK) Critical Contrast

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Delek US Holdings and HollyFrontier Corp are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation. This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delek US Holdings and HollyFrontier Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jun 16 jill123 280
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 15 Amber 15
veterans Jun 15 Gerard 2
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May '17 Olivia 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC