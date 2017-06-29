Henna tattoo artist shares art, culture
Huma Sajid designs a henna tattoo for Omama Qureshi in Tyler Saturday June 24, 2017. Sajid, 19, is a self taught henna artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council woman hampton
|19 hr
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Wed
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Tue
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Uaslut
|281
|Commissioner at fault
|Jun 22
|Hampton took my job
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC