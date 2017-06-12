Group accepts used flags, exchanges them for free
New flags are limited to one exchange per household, but the group does not have a limit on used flags it will accept. All worn flags will be retired during a ceremony by the Lindale Boy Scouts on July 11 in the Cozad Insurance Group's parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|13 hr
|jill123
|280
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Amber
|15
|veterans
|Thu
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC