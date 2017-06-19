Free Cold Bottled Water at Tyler Bus ...

Free Cold Bottled Water at Tyler Bus Stops

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Persons who use Tyler Transit buses can now enjoy a cold bottle of water that will be waiting at several bus stops throughout the Tyler area. The Northeast Texas Public Health District continues its annual partnership with The Worthy Ones, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to making a difference one person and one moment at a time.

