Free Cold Bottled Water at Tyler Bus Stops
Persons who use Tyler Transit buses can now enjoy a cold bottle of water that will be waiting at several bus stops throughout the Tyler area. The Northeast Texas Public Health District continues its annual partnership with The Worthy Ones, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to making a difference one person and one moment at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner at fault
|5 min
|Commissioner neme...
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC