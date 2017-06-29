First Tee of Greater Tyler weekly golf camps underway; ages 7 to 17 encouraged to join

The First Tee of Greater Tyler is a non-profit youth organization that is open to all boys and girls, ages 7 to 17, who have not completed high school. The mission of the First Tee of Greater Tyler is to impact the lives of young people by providing learning facilities, access to the First tee's life skills experience and programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote wellness through the game of golf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.