Finished and installed: Contractors complete work to add nearly 5 miles of sidewalks to Tyler str...
A crew does surface finishing work in May 2016 on a section of sidewalk crossing a driveway along South Beckham Avenue near Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The city of Tyler and Texas Department of Transportation are running parallel projects, covering about 5.75 miles of sidewalks..
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
