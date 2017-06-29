Fatherhood Initiative cookout gives chance for fathers and children to have a fun time out
Children race each other during the Fatherhood Initiative Cookout held at Neighborhood Services in Tyler. For the last seven years, the City of Tyler Neighborhood Services Housing Department has participated in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Fatherhood Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Wed
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Wed
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Uaslut
|281
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC