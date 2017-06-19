'Eyes of Tyler' mural coming to histo...

'Eyes of Tyler' mural coming to historic downtown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

The 'Eyes of Tyler' will soon be in the historic downtown. Work on a mural alongside the Lindsey Building started Tuesday as a part of the continued effort to revitalize downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commissioner at fault 12 hr Ur stupid 2
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) 12 hr Ur stupid 20
Mark Scirto 12 hr Ur stupid 3
veterans 12 hr Lori slut 3
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Tue ninja 16
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) Tue ninja 26
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jun 16 jill123 280
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC