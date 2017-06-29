ETMC Tyler stroke program recognized ...

ETMC Tyler stroke program recognized by American Heart and American Stroke Associations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

ETMC Tyler has received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus achievement award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for its continued success in using national stroke treatment guidelines when treating patients. "We are very pleased to receive this award," said Brian Brennan, vice president with the ETMC Neurological Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Council woman hampton 22 hr The truth 1
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Wed fookie 17
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... Jun 27 SayNOto CaryNix 1
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Jun 25 cuz i can 16
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 25 cuz i can 2
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jun 24 Uaslut 281
Commissioner at fault Jun 22 Hampton took my job 4
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC