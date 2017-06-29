ETMC Tyler stroke program recognized by American Heart and American Stroke Associations
ETMC Tyler has received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus achievement award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for its continued success in using national stroke treatment guidelines when treating patients. "We are very pleased to receive this award," said Brian Brennan, vice president with the ETMC Neurological Institute.
