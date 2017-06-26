ETMC Tyler offers world's smallest pacemaker
The ETMC Cardiovascular Institute in Tyler now offers the world's smallest pacemaker called Micra Transcatheter Pacing system , to regulate bradycardia, a condition characterized by a slow or irregular heart rhythm, usually fewer than 60 beats per minute. The device, which is the size of a large vitamin, is small enough to be inserted through a catheter, making it one-tenth the size of the original pacemaker.
