East Texas lawmakers Nichols, Schaefer make Texas Monthly's Top Ten
Two East Texas lawmakers have been named to Texas Monthly's Top Ten lawmakers - and none have made the "Worst" list. State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, and state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, are among the best in Legislature, according to that magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner at fault
|Tue
|Ur stupid
|2
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Tue
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|Tue
|Lori slut
|3
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC