East Texas lawmakers Nichols, Schaefer make Texas Monthly's Top Ten

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two East Texas lawmakers have been named to Texas Monthly's Top Ten lawmakers - and none have made the "Worst" list. State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, and state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, are among the best in Legislature, according to that magazine.

