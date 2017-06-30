East Texas Catholics use sewing skills to help those in need
Coordinator Denise Rite picks out different fabrics to use to make cloths and sleeping bags at the Catholic Diocese of Tyler Wednesday June 21,2017. A handmade sleeping bag given to a homeless man asking for help during a cold snap was the first item that St. Veronica's Compassionate Sewers produced as "a concrete way" to show their faith and to give comfort to people in need.
