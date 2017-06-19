earns eight awards in Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest
The Tyler Morning Telegraph took home eight awards, including two first place honors, at the Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were announced at a weekend conference in Ruidoso, New Mexico, in a contest that included entries from more than 100 newspapers competing in 10 divisions, in which newspapers compete against papers of similar size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 15
|Amber
|15
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May '17
|Olivia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC