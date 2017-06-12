Driver in Henderson County crash that...

Driver in Henderson County crash that left 1 dead indicted for negligent homicide

Joseph Daniel King, 35, of Tyler, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminally negligent homicide during a meeting of a Henderson County grand jury. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Giffords vehicle was rear-ended by King when both were traveling westbound on Highway 31 in Murchison.

