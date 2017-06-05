Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter on Toll 49 posts bond
The woman responsible for the deaths of two people, killed in a fatal wreck on Toll 49, in April, has posted bond after turning herself in this morning On April 12, Gary McCrary, 62, of Flint and Annette Burkhart, 56, of Garland, were both killed on Toll 49. The wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger, driven by Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire. A Chevrolet truck driven by McCrary was stopped behind the disabled charger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Mon
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Mon
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC