Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter on Toll 49 posts bond

The woman responsible for the deaths of two people, killed in a fatal wreck on Toll 49, in April, has posted bond after turning herself in this morning On April 12, Gary McCrary, 62, of Flint and Annette Burkhart, 56, of Garland, were both killed on Toll 49. The wreck occurred just before 10:30 p.m. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger, driven by Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire. A Chevrolet truck driven by McCrary was stopped behind the disabled charger.

