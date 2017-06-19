DPS identifies Tyler man killed in Ru...

DPS identifies Tyler man killed in Rusk County wreck

DPS has released the identities of the people involved in a Monday morning multi-vehicle wreck on Texas Highway 64 and CR 4108 in Rusk County. Jevon Ford, 29 of Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene.

