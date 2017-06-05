Downtown Tyler brings community toget...

Downtown Tyler brings community together with annual Black Music Festival on the square.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Latawnya Smith, Mckenzie Fletcher, Zachariah Girmay, Chrisitan Fletcher, Aaron Smith, tanya Pryor hanging out Saturday June 10, 2017 on the square for Black Music Festival Chemeka Bristol and Toyia Jordan of Tyler have their booth of Faizah Morowa. Which are wraps of the African Culture which once were worn by slaves to shame them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May 16 Olivia 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May '17 Dee kirkpatrick 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC